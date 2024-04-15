Former BJD MP Prabhas Kumar Singh joins BJP

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Former BJD MP Prabhas Kumar Singh Monday joined the BJP days before the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, as he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and criticised the party led by Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

There was no "dignity and self-respect" in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), said Singh, who has represented Odisha's Bargarh seat in the past, after he was welcomed in the BJP by its national general secretary Tarun Chugh and other senior leaders.

Addressing a joint press conference with the BJP leaders at the party headquarters here, Singh expressed happiness over joining the "biggest political party in the world".

"This is a special moment for me. I am highly influenced by prime minister Narendra Modi's personality," he said.

"I have left the BJD (Biju Janata Dal) because there is no self-respect and dignity left there," he claimed and also alleged the absence of respect for Odia 'asmita' (identity), art culture and heritage in the party led by Patnaik.

He hailed Modi's leadership and the work done by his government in the last 10 years for various sections of society including the youth, women, farmers and the poor.

"I am fortunate (to have join the BJP)," he told reporters. PTI PK PK TIR TIR