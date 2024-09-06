Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar joins BJP, says impressed by PM Modi's vision

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Former BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders on Friday.

The move came after the BJD expelled Kumar for anti-party activities earlier in the day. He subsequently resigned his Rajya Sabha membership.

Kumar joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, the party's Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and other leaders.

The BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, a Rajya Sabha member, was also present.

Addressing a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Kumar said he joined the saffron party as he was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and his vision for making India a developed country by 2047 and Odisha a developed state by 2036.

"For me, country is first and foremost. Nation first has always been my philosophy. I lived abroad for many years and worked for organisations such as the UN (United Nations) and the World Economic Forum. I returned to India in 2011 to contribute to the development of my country," he said.

Kumar said he felt Odisha's Kalahandi district did not develop as it could have due to the "kind of corruption and bad policy" prevalent there.

"Several BJD leaders, including those from the district, were involved. I tried to bring this to the notice of the BJD leadership several times. But when I saw that nothing was happening, I had to take this decision (to join the BJP)," he said.

"I resigned from the Rajya Sabha membership today. I was elected to Rajya Sabha as a BJD candidate in 2020. I want to thank BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik for sending me to the Rajya Sabha," he added.

Expressing his happiness at joining the BJP, Kumar thanked party chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders.

"I have been an ardent admirer of Prime Minister Modi. I am glad that I am joining the party to which he belongs… My goal is to further strengthen the BJP and contribute to the country's progress," he added.

Welcoming Kumar into the BJP fold, Union minister Pradhan said, "I am confident that he will contribute to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of making India a developed country." Baluni described Kumar as a very "important personality" and expressed happiness over his decision to join the BJP.

"He had been a BJD Rajya Sabha member since 2020. He resigned from the Rajya Sabha today," he said.

The BJD on Friday expelled Kumar with immediate effect for anti-party activities.

"He has let down the party, which sent him to the Rajya Sabha and the hopes and aspirations of the people of Kalahandi district," BJD chief Naveen Patnaik said in an order.

In a post on X, the vice-president's secretariat said Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson, had accepted Kumar's resignation from the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) with immediate effect, finding the same in conformity with Article 101 3(b) of the Constitution. PTI PK SZM