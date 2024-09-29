Former BJP block head injured after unknown assailants open fire in UP’s Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Former BJP block head Radheshyam Patel was injured after unknown assailants opened fire at him in Ganganagar Utrav police station area of the district on Sunday.

On receiving information about the attack, the police officers reached the spot and took Radheshyam Patel to the hospital in an injured condition, said ACP (Handia) Pankaj Lavania.

Patel was returning from the market on Sunday afternoon when two unknown assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on him near Balipur Salempur. The bullet hit him near his stomach, he added.

A case is being registered after taking a complaint from Patel's family and efforts are being made to arrest the attackers, the ACP said.

According to the doctors, Patel's condition remains stable, he added. PTI RAJ CDN AS AS