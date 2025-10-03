Former BJP councillor shot over property dispute in UP's Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 3 ( PTI) A former BJP councillor was shot at from close range during idol immersion here, with police suspecting that the attack stemmed from a property dispute with his associates.

The incident occurred near Ramghat intersection on Thursday night when, former BJP councillor Alok Singh (30), a resident of the area, was standing near his home with some acquaintances.

Two bike borne assailants opened fire at him and fled from the spot, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakrapani Tripathi said.

Singh was injured in the incident and was admitted to hospital in critical condition, the officer said.

"A dispute with his own associates over property dealing has emerged as the reason behind the attack," the SP added.

Police said it has taken some suspects in custody for further investigations while the condition of the injured remains critical.