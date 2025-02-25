Former BJP leader Nupur Sharma takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi: Nupur Sharma, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson who was suspended in 2022 over controversial remarks, was spotted participating in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

The sacred site, revered as the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, drew millions of devotees for the spiritual purification ritual, a hallmark of one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

In May 2022, Sharma, then a BJP spokesperson, made remarks about Islam and the Prophet Muhammad during television debates, sparking widespread outrage among Indian Muslims and Islamic nations globally.

The comments led to violent protests, including a fatal attack in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where a Hindu tailor was murdered for supporting Sharma. The BJP swiftly suspended her from the party in June 2022, issuing a statement condemning her remarks and distancing itself from “such people or philosophy.”

Sharma later expressed regret on social media, but the incident left a lasting impact on her political career.

Since her suspension, Sharma has maintained a low public profile, making rare appearances, such as during the procession before the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January 2024.

Legally, Sharma faces multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) across India for her statements, with the Indian Supreme Court coming under scrutiny for not consolidating these cases.

Legal experts argue that the court’s approach deviates from precedents set in similar high-profile cases, potentially exacerbating Sharma’s legal challenges.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, transcends religious boundaries, drawing pilgrims, spiritual leaders, and global observers.

With heightened security measures in place, the festival has proceeded peacefully, hosting notable figures like Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, all of whom have taken dips at the Triveni Sangam.