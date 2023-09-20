Former BJP Lok Sabha member joins Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Sep 20 (PTI) Bodh Singh Bhagat, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat seat, joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in BJP-governed MP are due in November.

Bhagat, who was a Member of Parliament between 2014 and 2019, and leaders from a few other outfits along with their supporters joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s state chief Kamal Nath here.

After switching sides, Bhagat said that he was impressed when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set out in the cold and gave the message of brotherhood, referring to the latter's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The ex-MP also accused the BJP of toppling the Nath-led Congress government “through conspiracy” in 2020, after current Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress along with his loyalist MLAs.

The promises made by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan can’t be believed, he said, accusing the BJP of providing benefits to capitalists.

Terming CM Chouhan a ‘Ghoshna Machine’ (announcement machine), Nath accused the BJP government in the state of indulging in rampant corruption. PTI ADU NR