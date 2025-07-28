Former BJP MLA among 10 injured in clash in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) At least 10 people, including former BJP MLA Surendra Singh, were injured in a clash here between the families of BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast and the former MLA, officials said on Monday.

Cross FIRs have been registered based on the complaints filed by both sides under serious charges, including attempt to murder, rioting, and dacoity against 26 named accused and several unidentified persons, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Bairia tehsil of the Ballia district.

According to the police, Prashant Upadhyay, a resident of the Sonbarsa village, alleged in his complaint that Surendra Singh and his associates attacked them after a funeral ceremony at Pachrakhia Ghat.

As per the FIR, Upadhyay said, "After the cremation, our vehicles were stopped at Deoraj Brahma Morh and we were attacked with bricks, sticks, and sharp-edged weapons. Surendra Singh even fired a pistol at me. The bullet narrowly missed my ear." Police said multiple people sustained injuries from knives and sticks, and several vehicles were damaged.

In the counter-complaint, Surendra Singh's son Vidya Bhushan Singh accused former MP Mast's son Vipulendra Pratap Singh and others of attempting to kill him. "They came in a vehicle and tried to slit my throat with a knife. Vipulendra Pratap Singh fired at me with a revolver," he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bairia), Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, told PTI, "Ten people were injured from both sides in the clash and are being treated at the Sonbarsa Community Health Centre." Meanwhile, both sides blamed each other for the incident. Vipulendra Pratap Singh said, "Everyone is aware of Surendra Singh's unruly behaviour. He started the incident using abusive language." Surendra Singh, however, alleged, "The incident began from their side", and added, "I have no regrets about what happened." Further investigation is underway.