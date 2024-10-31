Former BJP MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar joins AAP in Delhi

New Delhi: In a setback to the BJP in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls, its senior leader and three-time MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday.

Tanwar and his associates joined AAP in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal during a programme held at the party headquarters here.

"Tanwar is a big leader of Delhi who was a three-time MLA from Chhatarpur and Mehrauli constituencies. He will strengthen the AAP family," Kejriwal said.

The development comes four months after sitting AAP MLA from the Chhatarpur constituency in south Delhi Kartar Singh Tanwar joined the BJP.

The election to the 70-member Delhi assembly is due in February next year.

Brahm Singh Tanwar said he was influenced by Kejriwal's working style and enthusiasm to serve the people and promised to work for AAP with dedication.