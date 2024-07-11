Former BJP MLA from Latur Sudhakar Bhalerao joins NCP (SP)

Latur, Jul 11 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Sudhakar Bhalerao joined the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) of Sharad Pawar on Thursday.

Bhalerao, a former MLA from Udgir in Latur, went to the BJP office, submitted his resignation from the party and then joined the NCP (SP) in a function in YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai. The event was attended by Sharad Pawar and other NCP (SP) leaders like Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil.

Bhalerao won from Udgir in the 2009 and 2014 assembly polls but the BJP replaced him with Anil Kamble in the 2019 polls. Kamble lost to undivided NCP's Sanjay Bansode, who is now with the Ajit Pawar faction and state sports minister. PTI COR BNM