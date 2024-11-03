Former BJP MLA Gurjant Singh Barar dies

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Three-time MLA from BJP Gurjant Singh Barar died on Sunday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani shared their condolences with the kin of the former state minister.

His grandson Gurveer Singh is currently an MLA from Sadulshahar.

"The death of Sadulshahar MLA Gurveer Singh Barar's grandfather, senior BJP leader and former state minister of agriculture Sardar Gurjant Singh Barar is extremely sad," Sharma said in a post on X Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and BJP state president Madan Rathore also expressed their grief at the politician's death. PTI AG VN VN