Former BJP MLA Rajesh Gehlot passed away

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Former BJP MLA from the Matiala constituency in west Delhi, Rajesh Gehlot, passed away on Friday.

Gehlot's (60) His funeral will be held at Nawada cremation ground on Saturday, said a Delhi BJP statement.

As soon as the news of his sudden demise spread, thousands of BJP workers gathered at the hospital and his residence.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Delhi government Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Pankaj Singh, and many other BJP leaders visited the late leader's family, it said.

Gehlot played a key role in spreading the ideology of the BJP and nationalism, especially in rural west Delhi, and also started a grand Ramleela event in Dwarka, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on some occasions.