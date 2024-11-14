Former BJP MP Harishchandra Chavan passes away

Nashik: Former BJP MP Harishchandra Chavan died at his residence in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 74.

Chavan was ailing since a long time and was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago.

He breathed his last at around 6 am at his home in College Road area here, the sources said.

Chavan was a three-term Member of Parliament. He won on the BJP's ticket in 2004 from Malegaon Lok Sabha seat and in 2009 and 2014 from Dindori constituency in Nashik district.

He had earlier also served as an MLA in the state.

Chavan is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

His mortal remains have been kept at his residence for people to pay their last respects.

The funeral will be held at his native Pratapgarh village in Surgana taluka of the district in the evening, the sources added.