Former BJP MP, others fall as stage collapses at wedding in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Former BJP MP Bharat Singh and more than a dozen guests fell to the ground after the stage on which they were standing during a wedding function collapsed.

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media since Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Ramleela Maidan here during the wedding reception of the brother of a local BJP leader, Abhishek Singh Engineer, BJP district president Sanjay Mishra said.

The former BJP MP, Sanjay Mishra, and around 14 other leaders were on stage to bless the bride and groom when a portion of the stage suddenly gave way, sending them tumbling to the ground.

"All of them are safe. Two people sustained minor injuries," Mishra said on Friday, adding that the stage had not been constructed properly, which led to the collapse.