Former BJP Yuva Morcha functionary killed in Karnataka's Koppal

Koppal (Karnataka), Oct 8 (PTI) A former local functionary of the BJP's youth wing was killed by a gang in a suspected case of previous enmity on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday in Gangavati taluk of this district when the ex-Yuva Morcha leader Venkaetsh was returning on a two-wheeler with a friend after visiting one of his friends, they said.

According to police, the group of five-six assailants arrived in a car and intercepted his vehicle. They attacked him with machetes. His friend, however, managed to escape from the spot.

After attacking Venkatesh, the assailants fled the spot in their vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment, a senior police officer said.

Based on a complaint from the victim's family, a case of murder has been registered and four of the accused involved in the killing have been secured while efforts are on to nab the remaining culprits, district Superintendent of Police Ram L Arasiddi said.

Personal rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, police said, adding, further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra said the news of the tragic death of Venkatesh was deeply saddening.

"I express my condolences on his demise. May Venkatesh's soul rest in eternal peace, and may God grant his family the strength to bear this grief," he said in a post on X. PTI AMP SA