Former BJYM man held for shooting dead Dalit man in Singrauli; Cong slams MP's BJP govt

Singrauli, Jul 14 (PTI) A former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office-bearer was arrested for allegedly shooting dead a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, a police official said on Sunday.

A man, later identified as Lale Bansal (23), was found dead with gunshot wounds on Tenduha-Podi road on Saturday afternoon, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jaideep Prasad said.

"Three teams of Chitrangi police were constituted and the case was cracked within 12 hours with the help of CCTV footage and other inputs, leading to the arrest of Abhishek Pandey. The accused has admitted to the crime and the pistol used in it has been recovered from him," the ADG said.

Superintendent of Police Nivedita Gupta said the accused has claimed he was going towards Rewa when he spotted a boy lying on the road and another man standing with a motorcycle nearby.

On being asked about the incident, the victim tried to flee, after which the accused first fired in the air and then at the victim, the SP said narrating the information given by the accused.

Meanwhile, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed a Dalit was killed and the accused, who he claimed was Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha mandal president, is being protected.

Dalits are facing atrocities under the BJP government in MP, Patwari alleged.

However, Rajendra Singh Parihar, the president of BJYM's Singrauli district unit said Pandey was morcha mandal president of Moharia but was expelled from the party on May 2 this year after complaints of anti-party activities and not following guidelines. PTI COR ADU BNM