Former boyfriend booked for suicide of police trainee in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 22 (PTI) A man was booked in Nagpur in Maharashtra in connection with the suicide of a woman police trainee, an official said on Thursday.

The body of Pratiksha Bhosle (26), a resident of Indapur in Pune undergoing a course at the Police Training Centre in Surendranagar here, was found on July 10, the official said.

"She had hanged herself at the training centre's hostel's water tank on July 9. We also found a suicide note. On the complaint of her mother we booked one Niranjan Nalavde (28). We found the two were in a relationship but Nalavde married someone else, which caused distress to the deceased," the Bajaj Nagar police station official said. PTI COR BNM