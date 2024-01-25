Former boyfriend held for stabbing woman in Palghar district

Palghar, Jan 25 (PTI) A 23-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Palghar district has been arrested for stabbing his former girlfriend, an official said on Thursday.

The woman is being treated for the injuries sustained in the attack.

Accused Vikas Varma targeted the 22-year-old woman from Nalasopara on Tuesday, nearly two years after she broke up with him due to frequent quarrels and stopped responding to his messages.

The official said Varma, however, continued to pursue the woman. She had even filed a police complaint against him on October 21 last year, he said.

Varma stabbed the woman in the chest and abdomen with a knife around 7.45 am on Tuesday when she was on her way to work. Locals overpowered Varma and handed him over to the police.

The Achole police have registered a case against Varma under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder), the official said. PTI COR NR