Former British PM Rishi Sunak visits Taj Mahal with family

Agra (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal on Saturday along with his daughters, wife and mother-in-law Sudha Murty. The family spent around one and a half hours at the iconic monument. Sunak is on a two-day visit to Agra.

The senior conservation assistant from the Archaeological Survey of India at the Taj Mahal confirmed that Rishi Sunak and his family enjoyed their visit.

Both Sunak and his wife left a personal note of appreciation in the visitor's book.

ACP, Taj Security, Areeb Ahmed said, "Rishi Sunak and his family were provided top-tier security throughout their visit. The Taj Mahal was shown to them under strict security measures, in collaboration with the CISF." PTI COR CDN NSD NSD