Former BRS MLA arrested over stone pelting on minister's convoy

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Former BRS MLA Balka Suman was on Wednesday arrested in Mancherial district in connection with the stone-pelting on the convoy of Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy, police said.

Following the incident, two cases were registered against Suman and others.

Suman, a former BRS MP and former MLA, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the cases and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody.

The minister's convoy was pelted with stones at Mancherial district on Tuesday.

A police constable sustained injuries in the incident which occurred when the minister and other Congress leaders were proceeding to attend the election of the municipal chairperson of Kyathanpally.

Alleging that the arrest of Suman was illegal, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao claimed that it was done without prior notice, and an act of cowardice.

He also alleged that minister Vivek Venkatswamy was influencing the election process at Kyathanpally and that officials and police wree obeying the orders of Congress leaders.

Though people's verdict was in favour of BRS (as the largest party) in Kyathanpally municipal election, Congress was trying to manipulate the poll outcome, he alleged in a statement.

Police officials who are at the beck and call of Congress leaders now will have to pay a price in the future, he said, demanding the unconditional release of Balka Suman.

However, Vivek Venkatswamy said police and an activist suffered injuries in stone throwing by the BRS workers on February 17.

Though the atmosphere was peaceful, BRS workers indulged in stone throwing, he said, adding that there were no restrictions on the BRS leaders in attending the election of municipal chairperson. PTI VVK SJR SJR SA