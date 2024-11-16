Former BRS MLA interrogated in phone tapping case

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (PTI) Former BRS MLA Jaipal Yadav appeared before the Hyderabad police on Saturday, following a summon related to the phone-tapping investigation.

He is the second ex-MLA to be questioned about allegations of illegal phone interceptions during the previous BRS regime.

After the interrogation, Yadav told reporters that he received a notice for sharing phone numbers with a police official involved in the case and confirmed that he had answered to the queries.

This comes after another former BRS MLA, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, was questioned on November 14.

Since March 13, the Hyderabad police have arrested three suspended officers and a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), accused of tampering with intelligence data and engaging in phone tapping.

Authorities are also on the lookout for the former head of the State Intelligence Bureau and another suspect; both believed to be in the United States.

The arrested individuals reportedly intercepted calls of political leaders, a High Court judge and his family, and others, police sources said. PTI SJR GDK SSK SJR SSK ADB