Former BSF man among 10 held for looting Rs 65 lakh from Chhattisgarh house

Raipur, Feb 13 (PTI) A former BSF personnel was among 10 persons arrested for allegedly looting cash and jewellery cumulatively valued at Rs 65.25 lakh at gunpoint from a family in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Anupam Nagar locality under Khamhardih police station limits amid civic polls on Tuesday, the official added.

Mastermind A Som Shekhar, who opted for voluntary retirement from BSF in 2011, his associates Devlal Verma, Kamlesh Verma, Rahul Tripathi, his wife Neha, Purushottam Dewangan, Ajay Thakur, Manuraj Maurya, Pintu Sarwan and Shahid Pathan were arrested, Raipur Range Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra said.

"The accused, including some wearing camouflage uniforms, entered the house of Manoharan Velu and carried out the robbery after brandishing a gun and tying him up along with his two sisters. Based on CCTV footage, we nabbed the accused from Raipur, Rajnandgaon Amera village in Balodabazar, Bhilai and Bilaspur cities. Pathan and Sarwan were nabbed from Nagpur in Maharashtra," he added.

"Shekhar was a subedar with the Border Security Force and had taken voluntary retirement in 2011. He was working with an NGO and was also a real estate agent. He knew Velu had cash at home after selling land in Mandir Hasaud area near here. We have seized Rs 59.50 lakh cash, 6 grams of gold and two cars used in the crime," the IG informed. PTI COR BNM