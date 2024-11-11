Former BSP MP among 25 booked for model code violation in Meerapur assembly constituency

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Former MP Kadir Rana and 24 other people have been booked for violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the Meerapur assembly constituency here, police said on Monday.

They said the accused held an election meeting at the panchayat building even though the model code is in effect in the assembly segment in view of the November 20 bypoll.

Circle Officer (Jansath) Yatendra Singh Nagar told reporters that police have registered an FIR against 25 people, of which 10 have been named. Kadir Rana is among them, he added.

The officer said candidates have been permitted to undertake door-to-door canvassing but former MP Rana and others held a meeting in the panchayat room.

Rana, who was the BSP MP from Muzaffarnagar from 2009 to 2014, was holding an election meeting for his daughter-in-law and Samajwadi Party candidate from the seat Sumbul Rana.

This is the second case against Kadir Rana for violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the Meerapur assembly constituency.

From the Meerapur assembly seat, there are 11 candidates in the poll fray.

The bypoll in Meerapur has been necessitated after its sitting legislator Chandan Chauhan of the RLD got elected to the Lok Sabha from Bijnor.

Bypolls would be held in nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh. These are Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar, Karhal in Mainpuri, Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Majhawan in Mirzapur, Sishamau in Kanpur city, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagraj and Kundarki in Moradabad.

Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as Lok Sabha MPs. The bypoll in the Sisamau seat is being held as Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was convicted in a criminal case.

In the 2022 assembly polls, Sishamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur and Kundarki were held by the SP, while the BJP won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair.

The Meerapur seat was held by the RLD, which is now an ally of the BJP in the NDA.

The Congress is not contesting the bypolls and supporting its INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi Party, while the Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting all nine seats on its own. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT