Former bureaucrat Pardeshi appointed as economic advisor to CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Former IAS officer Praveen Pardeshi has been appointed as economic advisor to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official release said on Saturday.

Pardeshi has been serving as chief executive officer of the Maharashtra Institution of Transformation (MITRA), a state government think tank set up on the lines of the NITI Aayog, since July 2023.

An Indian Administrative Service officer of 1985 batch, he has over 36 years of experience in the administration. PTI MR KRK