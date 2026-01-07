Former caretaker arrested from Rajasthan for killing elderly couple in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a former caretaker for the brutal murder of an elderly couple and looting their jewellery in east Delhi's Shahdara, following a nearly 500-kilometre chase that ended in Rajasthan, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the case initially appeared to be a perfect, evidence-free crime.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of January 3-4, and the accused, Ashok Kumar Sen (32), a resident of Nangloi here, was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

The couple was identified as Virendra Kumar Bansal (71) and his wife, Parvesh Bansal (65), the police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma said that the case came to light at around 12.30 am on January 4, when a PCR call was received that his parents were lying unconscious in their house and appeared to be dead.

A police team rushed to the spot where they found Parvesh lying unconscious on a bed in a room near the outer gate. In another room, Virender was found lying on a bed with blood oozing from his mouth and nose, visible bruises around both eyes and a mark resembling a nail wound on his head.

"Both were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Given the gravity of the double murder, multiple teams were formed," Verma said.

Police said that the crime scene suggested meticulous planning. The perpetrator had covered his body completely, worn gloves, and ensured that no physical or forensic evidence was left behind. CCTV footage showed a person entering and exiting the building only through blind spots, making identification difficult.

The team checked dozens of CCTV camera footages and relatives, neighbours, and all persons who had any direct or indirect connection with the deceased were questioned at length, they said.

Teams analysed call detail records of over 50 mobile numbers, conducted area-dump analysis and scrutinised dossiers of more than 300 known criminals with similar modus operandi, they added.

"During questioning, the team learnt that the elderly couple, who had been unwell, had employed caretakers in the past. One caretaker, who had worked for about two months, was examined in detail, but found no incriminating evidence against him," the Joint CP said.

Attention then shifted to the second caretaker, who had also worked at the house earlier. When police tried to contact him, his wife told them that he had gone on a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam temple and had not taken his mobile phone along. Finding the explanation suspicious, a team visited the caretaker's residence in Nangloi.

His photograph was obtained and compared with the build and movement pattern of the suspect seen in the CCTV footage collected from the area. Police said the physical similarities strengthened their suspicion.

"Further inquiry revealed that the caretaker had recently contacted his wife using a relative's mobile phone, traced to Rajasthan's Sikar. A joint team of Delhi Police officers was immediately dispatched to Tapiplya village in Sikar and arrested him," Verma said.

After sustained questioning, Sen allegedly confessed to the crime. At his instance, the looted gold jewellery -- including a gold chain, a mangalsutra, two gold bangles, a ring and a chain locket -- was also recovered," he said.

During interrogation, Sen told police that to make quick money, he allegedly hatched a plan to rob the couple, taking advantage of his familiarity with the household.

"The accused shifted his residence a few days before the incident to avoid suspicion and carefully studied the building to identify blind spots not covered by CCTV cameras. He deliberately left his mobile phone at home to avoid leaving any technical trail," Verma said.

He also knew that the couple's son was not always present at the house. Taking advantage of his absence, he committed the crime and fled to his wife's relative in Rajasthan, the police said.

Further investigation is underway to reconstruct the sequence of events and examine whether the accused had any accomplices or support, Verma said. PTI BM APL