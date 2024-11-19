Former CGPSC chairman, businessman sent to CBI remand for 7 days in bribery case

Raipur, Nov 19 (PTI) A special court in Raipur on Tuesday remanded former Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) chairman Taman Singh Sonwani and a businessman to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for seven days in a bribery case linked to recruitments.

Sonwani and businessman Shravan Kumar Goyal, director of Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd, were arrested by the CBI on Monday in the case.

The two were produced in the court of special judge Leeladharsai Yadaw, presiding over CBI cases, in the afternoon, Sonwani's lawyer Ganesh Giri Goswami told reporters.

The premier central agency sought 12-day remand of the duo, but the court sent them to seven-day custody till November 25, he said.

According to the CBI, Sonwani, during his tenure as chairman of CGPSC during the previous Congress government (2018-23), allegedly took a bribe of Rs 45 lakh from Goyal for ensuring selection of the latter's son and daughter-in-law as deputy collectors.

The commission is the apex body responsible for recruiting candidates for various state government jobs through competitive examinations.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai told reporters that no one involved in the alleged CGPSC scam will be spared.

In April, the CBI took over investigation into the two cases lodged in Chhattisgarh on charges of favouritism in selection for the posts of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police and other senior government positions through CGPSC during 2020-2022 exam, the agency had said.

As per the cases, one each lodged with the Economic Offence Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau at police stations in Raipur and Arjunda in Balod district, Sonwani, then-secretary Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, then controller of examinations and other public servants and politicians misused their positions by recruiting their sons, daughter, relatives, acquaintances, who were allegedly ineligible, for various state government posts in tests and interviews conducted during 2020-2022, it said.

Notably, top BJP leaders, during electioneering for last year's assembly polls, had targeted the then-ruling Congress over alleged irregularities in CGPSC recruitments and promised to get them probed if the saffron party came to power.

The BJP won the polls and Chief Minister Sai assumed office in December last year. PTI COR TKP RSY