Former chief secretary B R Sharma appointed J-K's SEC

Srinagar, Jul 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday appointed retired IAS officer Braj Raj Sharma as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

Advertisment

In an order, commissioner secretary, General Administration Department, Sanjeev Verma, said the appointment of the SEC shall take effect from the date he assumes charge.

Sharma served as Chief Secretary of J-K from 2015 to 2017.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to sub-section (3) of section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to appoint Braj Raj Sharma, IAS (Retd.) as State Election Commissioner for Jammu and Kashmir,” the order read.

Advertisment

It said Sharma shall hold the position of the State Election Commissioner till he attains the age of 65.

“The terms and conditions of his appointment shall be notified by the Government subsequently,” the order said.

The post of the SEC fell vacant on February 1, 2023 after K K Sharma completed his term. PTI SSB SSB DV DV