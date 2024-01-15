Former CISF chief Sheel Vardhan Singh sworn in as UPSC member

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Former CISF chief Sheel Vardhan Singh was on Monday sworn in as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni, a statement issued by the UPSC said.

Singh is a seasoned intelligence expert known for strategic thinking, expertise in global security scenario and internal security.

He had served as the director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from November 2021 to December 2023.

After Singh's appointment, there exists vacancies of three more members in the UPSC, which conducts the civil services examination to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The Commission is headed by a chairperson and can have a maximum of 10 members. A UPSC member is appointed for a term of six years or until attaining 65 years of age.

Singh has 37 years of distinguished service behind him. He has served in all theatres of national security, contributing to the highest level of intelligence gathering, analysis and national security policy formulation.

Singh strengthened India's international security posture during his posting at Indian High Commission in Dhaka, the statement said.

He was awarded the President's Police Medal for meritorious service in 2004 and President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2010.

Singh is an avid sportsman, a devoted yoga practitioner, and is passionate about literature and cultural exploration.

A bachelor of arts in English (Honours), Singh has done the prestigious West Yorkshire Command Course, UK and the National Defence College, India, the statement said. PTI AKV AKV KVK KVK