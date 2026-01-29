Former CJI DY Chandrachud, Acharya Prashant among speakers at Delhi Literature Festival

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Former CJI DY Chandrachud, spiritual thinker Acharya Prashant, journalist-author Rahul Pandita, cultural commentator Shalini Passi and novelist Rahul Bhattacharya will be among the speakers at the 14th edition of the Delhi Literature Festival (DLF), beginning February 6.

Anchored in the theme ‘Sahitya, Sanskriti aur Samriddhi’, the three-day festival will be held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), with a focus on highlighting the role of literature and culture in shaping a holistic idea of prosperity.

The festival will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“The theme underscores the belief that literature (sahitya) and culture (sanskriti) together form the bedrock of holistic prosperity (samriddhi) — one that extends beyond material wealth to include intellectual depth, social harmony and creative abundance,” the organisers said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The festival will host panel discussions, author interactions, readings, performances and reflections exploring the intersection of tradition and modernity.

This year’s edition will also carry an international dimension as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Spain, being observed as the India–Spain dual year of culture, tourism and artificial intelligence.

The speaker lineup also includes diplomat-writer Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, poet-scholar Mani Rao, storyteller Nilotpal Mrinal and poet Shambhu Shikhar.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra, IGNCA Member Secretary and Executive and Academic Head Sachchidanand Joshi, and Doordarshan Director General K. Satish Nambudiripad.

A special address will be given by UNESCO India Director and Representative Tim Curtis.

The festival will conclude on February 8 with the Delhi Literature Festival Author Awards 2026, recognising outstanding contributions to literature and thought leadership.