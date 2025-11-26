Former CJI Gavai hails Constitution's 'timeless' vision, terms it India' moral compass

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Wednesday described the Constitution as "India's moral compass", urging citizens to uphold its timeless vision and remain steadfast in protecting its guiding principles.

He was delivering the commemorative address on "The Living Constitution: 75 Years of Democracy, Dignity, and Development" on the Constitution Day, at an event organised by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Gavai emphasised that the Constitution is a "dynamic, living document" that has shaped India's democratic journey for 75 years.

"For the people of India, the Constitution functions like a shared scripture," he said, underscoring its foundational values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Tracing the evolution of its interpretation, Gavai said the Constitution had been continually strengthened through amendments by Parliament and progressive judgments of the judiciary.

He noted that even in its first year, judicial decisions exposed gaps that required constitutional amendments. The First Amendment, he said, was enacted after the Champakam Dorairajan verdict to enable reservations for socially and educationally backward classes through Article 15(4), while agrarian reforms were protected by placing laws in the Ninth Schedule.

He described the interplay between Parliament and the judiciary and between amendment and interpretation as central to keeping the Constitution responsive to changing social realities while preserving its foundational vision.

Calling the Kesavananda Bharati judgment a "constitutional watershed", he said the basic structure doctrine has ensured continuity of democratic principles, including separation of powers, rule of law, and judicial independence.

Gavai also reflected on major amendments that reinforced governance and deepened democracy. The 42nd Amendment introduced Fundamental Duties, the 52nd addressed political defections through the Tenth Schedule, and the 73rd and 74th Amendments constitutionalised Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies, embedding grassroots democracy.

A significant part of his address focused on the transformative expansion of Article 21 jurisprudence. Citing landmark rulings, he said the Supreme Court broadened the right to life to include procedural fairness and human dignity encompassing rights to food, shelter, health, education, clean air and water, and protection against arbitrary detention.

Even prisoners, he stressed, are entitled to humane and dignified living conditions. He also referred to the M C Mehta environmental cases, which affirmed that environmental protection is integral to the right to life.

Gavai cautioned that development must not override constitutional morality, environmental sustainability, or the dignity of vulnerable communities.

Over the past 75-76 years, he said, Parliament, the executive and the judiciary have collectively strived to harmonise economic growth with constitutional principles.

Gavai further said, "Digital India must be seen as an instrument of democratic participation rather than merely a technological programme." During the session, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar launched the first phase of the "Consolidation of All Portals of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment", aimed at integrating multiple departmental platforms into a single unified interface. He termed it a transformative step in digital governance that "sets a benchmark for other ministries." The two-day conference marked the grand finale of the year-long "Samvidhan@75" celebrations.

It featured two panel discussions, one on evolving constitutional interpretation and democratic resilience amid technological and social change, and another on pathways to social justice and inclusive development in line with Ambedkar's vision and Viksit Bharat 2047.