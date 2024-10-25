Former CM Basavaraj Bommai''s son files nomination for Shiggaon Assembly bypoll

Haveri (Karnataka), Oct 25 (PTI) BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai and Congress leader Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan on Friday filed their nominations for the November 13 Assembly byelection in Shiggaon in this district.

Congress leader Syed Ajjampeer Khadri also submitted his papers. Congress sources said senior party leaders including Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan tried to dissuade Khadri from entering the fray but he remained firm.

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, however, ruled out any rebellion in the Congress and said Khadri would withdraw his nomination papers.

The Shiggaon seat fell vacant following Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation from the Assembly after his victory in the Lok Sabha election in May this year.

In a show of strength, the opposition BJP took out a massive rally before Bharath filed his papers.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Minister Murugesh Nirani and Hubballi Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai too accompanied the Bommais on an open truck.

Addressing people, Yediyurappa, who is BJP’s parliamentary board member, said his party would win all the three seats in the State, where bypolls would be held.

“Wherever we are visiting, we are getting a rousing welcome. The faith people have reposed in Narendra Modi will be the reason for our victory,” the BJP stalwart said.

He added that the victory was "definite" because the SC/ST and backward communities are supporting the BJP.

Seeking support for Bharath, Basavaraj Bommai said he has "ordered" his son to help and protect every section of the society.

According to him, there is anger against the "misrule" of the Congress government. He asked people to "stand up against the failure" of the state government.

Congress candidate Pathan had lost the 2023 Assembly elections to Bommai. PTI GMS RS RS