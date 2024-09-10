Former CM Gehlot asks Raj govt to raise marble-granite entrepreneurs demands before Centre

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot the Rajasthan government should put forward the demands of marble-granite entrepreneurs before the central government.

"It is very unfortunate that on one hand the Chief Minister is going abroad and talking to entrepreneurs there to come and invest in Rajasthan, but why is the state's BJP government not placing the demands of Rajasthan's marble-granite entrepreneurs before the Centre," Gehlot said in a statement.

He said, "The government should not forget that the state's entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy." He said that it is also surprising that why the Finance Minister of Rajasthan did not attend the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting despite being in Delhi.

"This shows that everything is not going well in the government," he added. PTI AG MR