Former CM Jamir calls for making Nagaland assembly epitome of honesty, courage & uprightness

Kohima, Oct 29 (PTI) Former chief minister and governor S C Jamir on Tuesday said Nagaland's statehood was a result of a political agreement between the Nagas and the Centre and not a natural occurrence.

Addressing the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) on the theme "Embracing Innovation and Celebrating Legacy," Jamir, a five-time CM said despite initial reluctance to join the Indian Union, the political agreement paved the way for statehood on December 1, 1963.

Following the first elections in January 1964, the inaugural Assembly convened on February 11, 1964.

Jamir said while most states were reorganised through governmental recommendations, Nagaland was uniquely established through a political negotiation at the Prime Minister's level, recognising its distinct political history.

He explained that Article 371(A) was included in the Constitution to safeguard the region's religious and social practices, as well as land rights. "This was a covenant, and to our great surprise and happiness, the government of India recognised this provision, which is unique to Nagaland," Jamir added.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan remarked that the occasion not only celebrates six decades of governance but also honours the enduring spirit of democracy.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio commended the NLA for its legacy of dignity and respect, expressing confidence that it would continue to uphold these values under the guidance of its leadership.

"We honour the pioneering leaders and the architects who left us an indelible mark on our state's history. I'm grateful to the former Assembly members and their families. May we strengthen our bond as we continue our journey of service to the people with renewed integrity and compassion," Rio said.

NLA Speaker Sharingain Longkumer reminded the gathering of the rich legacy Assembly Secretariat saying that for six decades, this esteemed institution has embodied the essence of democracy, progress and unity for the people of Nagaland. PTI NBS NBS MNB