Former CM Nishank's daughter claims two Bollywood producers duped her

Dehradun, Feb 9 (PTI) Former Union minister and ex-Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's daughter Aarushi Nishank has accused two Mumbai-based film producers of duping her of Rs 4 crore after promising her a role in a movie.

However, the two film producers have termed the allegations as "false".

On the basis of a complaint filed by Aarushi Nishank, an FIR has been lodged against the two under various sections of the BNS, including extortion, cheating and fraud, forgery, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy, investigating officer sub-inspector Manmohan Singh Negi said here.

In the complaint, she has alleged that Mansi Varun Bagla and Varun Pramod Kumar Bagla offered her an important role in a Hindi film they were producing and lured her to invest Rs 5 crore in it after promising big returns in the movie's earnings.

Trusting them, she initially transferred Rs 2 crore to the accused through her firm Himshree Films. She also made additional payments to them subsequently bringing the total amount to Rs 4 crore, the complaint alleged.

However, the two later informed her that she had been replaced by another actor in the movie and its shoot in India had been completed, she alleged.

Aarushi Nishank asked the two to return her money but they refused to do so and also allegedly threatened her.

''Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan" -- the movie in which Aarushi was offered a role -- starred Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in lead roles.

When asked about the allegations, Varun Pramod Kumar Bagla told PTI they are false.

"The allegations are false. This is a civil dispute, there was a business transaction that we had entered into all consciously. She was the one who had approached us in Mumbai," he claimed.

"What she has written in the FIR that we threatened her is all wrong, in fact all if this has happened with us," Bagla alleged, claiming the FIR has been filed to defame them. PTI ALM KKP ALM DV DV