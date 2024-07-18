Former CM Oommen Chandy remembered on his first death anniversary

Kottayam (Kerala), Jul 18 (PTI) Cutting across political lines, people from all walks of life gathered at Puthuppally in Kottayam on Thursday and paid tributes to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on his first death anniversary.

A commemoration meeting was organised by the Oommen Chandy Foundation which was inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally.

Hundreds of people including senior politicians paid their respects at Chandy's final resting place at the St George Church compound.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, took it to the social media and said Chandy, a true leader of the people, spent his life in the service of the people of Kerala with unwavering dedication.

"His journey and the legacy of the Indian National Congress are intertwined. As a people's representative, a minister, and as Chief Minister, he believed deeply in serving those he had the privilege to represent, embodying the essence of a Jananayak.

"His life stands as a testament to leadership with vision, dedication, and care. I offer my humble tributes to Shri Oommen Chandy ji on his death anniversary, celebrating him as a compassionate, humble, and committed people's leader, an indelible part of Kerala's history," Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha posted on 'X' with a musical video on Chandy.

The official handle of the Congress party paid tribute to the former CM of Kerala.

"Awarded for public service by the UN, his commitment to public service and his contributions to the state & the nation will always be remembered," the party said.

At the commemoration meeting, Governor Khan said Chandy always stood by the people.

Speaking in Malayalam, Khan said Chandy was always available to the people who approached him with petitions and complaints.

"People loved him back and considered him as their own 'kunjukunju'," Khan said.

Chandy was affectionately called 'kunjukunju' by his family and friends.

The Governor also gave away scholarships to students.

Earlier in the day, scores of leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, IUML leaders, various religious leaders among others laid floral wreaths on Chandy's tomb. PTI RRT RRT KH