Former CM Vasundhara Raje vows to fight for rights of every Rajasthani

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said she will continue to fight for the rights of every Rajasthani.

Raje also expressed her appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the women's reservation bill in Parliament.

Addressing a gathering of women at her residence in Jaipur, she emphasised that the bill highlights the essential role of "female power" in building a new nation.

The bill to reserve a third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its favour. It will now require the approval of a majority of the state assemblies.

Raje also expressed belief that women's enthusiasm for the BJP would sweep the Congress government away in Rajasthan, where assembly elections are due later this year.

Drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata, Raje pledged to fight for the rights of every Rajasthani, according to a release.

Raje's programme comes days ahead of Modi's visit to Jaipur on September 25 to address a public rally on the culmination of the BJP's 'parivartan yatras'.

The senior BJP leader had attended the launch of all four rallies but was absent from meetings and events during the yatras. PTI SDA SZM