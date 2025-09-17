Former CM Virbhadra Singh's statue to be unveiled in Shimla on October 13: Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla, Sep 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said that the statue of former six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh installed at The Ridge in Shimla will be unveiled on October 13.

Vikramaditya, who is also the son of the late chief minister, said prominent Congress leaders, including Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Gandhi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh, will be present at the event.

"Former AICC president and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is also expected to attend the ceremony, depending on her health conditions," he added.

The minister said that the ceremony was earlier scheduled for June 23, coinciding with Singh's birth anniversary. However, it was postponed due to disasters and natural calamities that occurred in the state.

He added that it was postponed as a mark of respect and solidarity with the affected people of the state. He further said that the Virbhadra Singh Foundation has invited people to be a part of this ceremony.