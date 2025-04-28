Former Cong MLA's Facebook post claiming Indian defeat in war with Pak has BJP fuming

Raipur, Apr 28 (PTI) A Facebook post with the message 'India's defeat is certain in India-Pakistan war' has landed former Chhattisgarh Congress MLA UD Minj in hot water with the ruling BJP slamming him, though he claimed his account had been hacked.

The post, which was purportedly shared on April 26 just days after the horrific Pahalgam attack, is, however, no longer visible on the Facebook account of Minj.

Slamming Minj, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's media advisor Pankaj Jha said "almost every Congress worker is a potential traitor".

As per the screenshots shared by Jha, the message on Minj's Facebook account read "those who are talking about a decisive war against Pakistan today, should know that this time India will have to fight China along with Pakistan and in such a situation India's defeat is certain." "China has invested in several parts of Pakistan...Now if India directly attacks these places, then China will automatically stand with Pakistan in this war. Think about the result. So after Pulwama part 2, be ready for Balakot Kauwa Maar strike part 2," it further said.

"Unemployment in the country is the highest in the last 45 years. Inflation has gone out of control. In such a situation, any war would be suicidal and would put an unbearable burden on the hardworking people of both countries," the post said.

It added that this was the time for the leadership of India, Pakistan and China to sit together and find a solution to the problem of terrorism, not to get into any kind of political expediency.

"By the way, all those Indians who are in support of the war should be made 'Agniveer' and sent to the border," the purported post said.

Reacting to Minj's post, Jha said, "Another anti-India, anti-national statement by a Congress leader! You can be sure that almost every Congress worker is a potential traitor. And if they are converted, then consider it as a worse thing'¦ You cannot understand when they (Congress worker) will fool you." He further said the Chhattisgarh Congress must give an answer to Minj's post.

Under fire, Minj, in a Facebook post, said, "Dear friends, I want to inform all of you that my Facebook account was hacked recently. During this time, some activities have taken place in my account, which were not in my control, and this may have caused some misunderstandings".

"I sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. I have contacted Facebook support to fix this problem and I am taking all necessary steps to secure my account. Please do not pay attention to or respond to any suspicious message, link or post coming from my account. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,'' Minj added.

Minj did not respond to calls for his comment.

Meanwhile BJP MLA and former state minister Ajay Chandrakar on Monday said Minj should not speak on such national issues.

"UD Minj announced India's possible defeat (in war against Pakistan) and later made a traditional excuse that his account was hacked. These are traditional excuses these days," he said.

Chandrakar said Minj, instead of speaking on all these issues, should say how many foreign institutions are working in Jashpur, including Kunkuri, and for what purposes they get foreign funding and where they are using these funds.

Minj was Congress MLA from Kunkuri assembly constituency in Jashpur district from 2018 and 2023. The tribal dominated seat is currently represented by CM Sai. Kunkuri area has a large population of Christians.

It is not good for any Indian to speak against India on national issues, Chandrakar said. PTI TKP BNM