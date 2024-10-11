Former Congress corporator shot dead in MP's Ujjain; wife, son, two others arrested

Ujjain, Oct 11 (PTI) A former Congress corporator was shot dead at his residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Friday morning leading to the arrest of four persons, including his wife and son, a police official said.

Haji Kalim Khan, alias Guddu, aged around 60, was shot in the head at 5 am while he was sleeping in his home in Wazir Park Colony under Neelganga police station limits, he said.

"The killing was the result of a land dispute in his family. An attempt was made on Khan's life some days ago. We have arrested his wife Nilofer (51), her son Asif (34) and two others, Javed Sheikh (28) and Imran (31), said Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma.

Efforts are on to nab another son identified as Danish and his associate Sohrab Sheikh, the SP added.

"Both sons conspired to kill Khan for a property whose worth runs into several crore rupees. Khan was a corporator two years ago and is named in 31 criminal cases," Sharma informed.