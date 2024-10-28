Former Congress Jharkhand unit working president joins BJP

Ranchi, Oct 28 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Congress working president Manash Sinha on Monday joined BJP ahead of the assembly polls.

He was welcomed into the saffron party by Jharkhand BJP working president Ravindra Rai and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also BJP's state election co-incharge, during a ceremony at the party's headquarters.

"I have served the Congress party and held different posts for the past 27 years. But, there is no respect left for dedicated workers in the party. So, I decided to join the BJP," Sinha said after joining the saffron camp.

Sinha said he resigned from all posts of the Congress party.

The Assam chief minister alleged that there is no importance to the workers in the Congress, who dedicated their lives for the party.

He said Sinha's experience would be utilised at the state level to strengthen the party and win elections.

Sarma alleged that poll tickets in the Congress party are given on three parameters--first offer funds to the party, second be associated with reputed families of MLA, MP or minister and third abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On a question of JMM's demand for the removal of Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sarma said that this might be the first time when a ruling party is demanding for an officer's removal.

"The officer has been appointed by the ruling government. Now, it is demanding his removal. Actually, they wanted the officer to help them politically but it is not happening," Sarma said.

The ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Sunday and demanded the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23. PTI SAN RG