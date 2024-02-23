Former Congress MLA Bambar Thakur injured in attack, police round up suspects

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 23 (PTI) Congress leader and ex-MLA Bamber Thakur was attacked by some people in Jabali following an argument after which some suspects were rounded up by the police, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

Thakur, who had gone to a railway line construction office in Jabali, was attacked after an argument with some people inside the office and he sustained serious injuries, they said.

The Congress leader's supporters raised slogans against the administration over the incident and took Thakur to Bilaspur Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the attack on the former legislator, Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Dhiman said Thakur had been taken to the hospital. A few people have been rounded up in connection with the attack and further investigations were underway, he said.

The local Congress leaders denounced the attack on the former MLA and demanded strong punitive action against the attackers. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD