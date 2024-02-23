Former Congress MLA Bambar Thakur injured in attack, six arrested

Bilaspur/Shimla (HP), Feb 23 (PTI) Congress leader and former MLA Bamber Thakur was attacked by some people in Jabali following an argument after which the police arrested six accused, officials said on Friday.

Thakur, who had gone to the office of the general manager of Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL), engaged in railway work, was attacked after an argument with some people inside the office and he sustained serious injuries, they said.

The Congress leader's supporters raised slogans against the administration over the incident and took Thakur to Bilaspur Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the attack on the former legislator, Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Dhiman said Thakur had been taken to the hospital.

He said a case under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt and 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered.

Six persons -- Manjeet Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Saurabh Patyal, Pradeep Kumar, Suraj and Kulbhushan -- have been arrested, the DSP said.

According to a statement by the police headquarters here, a special investigation team (SIT) headed by DSP Bilaspur has been constituted for a speedy and fair investigation of the case.

Local Congress leaders denounced the attack on the former MLA and demanded strong punitive action against the attackers. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD