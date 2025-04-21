Former Congress MP Tilakdhari Singh dies at 87

Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former MP Tilakdhari Singh died on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jharkhand's Giridih district, a party official said.

He was 87.

According to a hospital official, Singh had been suffering from chronic illnesses, including diabetes.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, senior leaders from the Congress and other political parties expressed their condolences on Singh's demise.

"Received the sad news of the death of former Lok Sabha MP Tilakdhari Singh. Tilakdhari Babu was a leader of the masses. His demise is an irreparable loss for Jharkhand's politics," Soren posted on X.

"May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieving family to bear this difficult time," he added.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh described Singh as a down-to-earth leader.

"From serving as a mukhiya, he rose to become a parliamentarian. He won the Koderma Lok Sabha seat twice for the Congress under challenging circumstances. The void left by his passing cannot be filled," Kamlesh said.

Singh was elected as a Congress legislator from Dhanwar assembly seat in 1980. He later won the Koderma Lok Sabha seat in 1984 and 1999. PTI SAN MNB RG