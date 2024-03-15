Former corporator booked for submitting fake documents to fight 2017 Mumbai civic polls

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) A case was registered against former BJP corporator Murji Patel for allegedly submitting fake documents to the Election Commission while contesting the 2017 Mumbai civic polls, a police official said on Friday.

He is accused of using fake documents to obtain a caste certificate, which he submitted to the ECI, the Shahu Nagar police station official said.

"The incident came to light after the Caste Validity Certificate Verification Committee launched an inquiry and found contradictions in the documents of his parents and grandparents. The committee then approached the Bandra court which directed police to register a case against him," the official said.

"Patel submitted his father's birth and school leaving certificates. However, the committee could not find the school that had issued his father's school leaving certificate," he added.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI ZA BNM