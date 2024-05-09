Former corporator gets bail in extortion case

Thane, May 9 (PTI) A magistrate's court here on Thursday granted a bail of Rs 50,000 to former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator from Navi Mumbai M K Madhvi in a case of alleged extortion.

Madhavi (64) was accused of demanding Rs 2.5 lakh from a contractor who was laying Internet cable in his ward and accepting Rs 1 lakh as part payment.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane police had arrested him and another person in the case on April 27.

During the arguments, defence lawyer advocate Munir Ahmed claimed that the FIR was registered late, after the investigation was over.

As per a Supreme Court ruling, FIR registration must precede the commencement of investigation, he argued.

Further, no permission was taken from the state home secretary before Madhavi's phone was tapped, the lawyer said. PTI COR KRK