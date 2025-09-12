Former councillor of Kochi corporation stabbed by son

Kochi, Sep 12 (PTI) Former Kochi Corporation Councillor and Congress leader Gracy Joseph has allegedly been stabbed by her son at her shop in Kaloor here, police said on Friday.

Gracy’s son, Shefin (21), is absconding after the incident, they said.

Around 6 pm on Thursday, he reached his mother’s shop at Judges Avenue Road in Kaloor and demanded money, police said. When Gracy refused, a heated argument broke out, following which Shefin allegedly stabbed her, police said.

Gracy sustained three minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was discharged after receiving treatment.

Police said they came to know about the incident from the hospital authorities.

However, Gracy declined to file a complaint, preventing police from registering a case and initiating a probe.

According to police, Shefin did not return home after the incident, and attempts to trace him have failed so far. Police suspect he had been using narcotic substances and had earlier undergone a de-addiction programme.

The family has sought police assistance to trace Shefin and arrange counselling for him, officials added. PTI TBA ADB