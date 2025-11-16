Former CS Manoj Kumar appointed Tripura State Election Commissioner

Agartala, Nov 16 (PTI) Former chief secretary Manoj Kumar has been appointed as the new Tripura State Election Commissioner (SEC), according to an official notification.

State Election Commissioner Saradhindu Chaudhury completed his tenure on November 14.

"Whereas, Saradindu Chaudhury, IAS(Retd) has completed his tenure as State Election Commissioner under sub-rule(4) of Rule 3 of the Tripura Panchayats (Constitution of State Panchayat Election Commission) Rules, 1993, the Governor is pleased to appoint Manoj Kumar, a retired IAS officer, as the new state election commissioner," the notification signed by Rural Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh said on Saturday.

It added, "Other terms and conditions of the State Election Commissioner shall be governed by the provisions of Rule 4 of the Tripura Panchayats (Constitution of State Panchayat Election Commission) Rules 1993.

The state election commission is responsible for holding elections to local bodies, including Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The election to the tribal council is due early next year. PTI PS RG