Former DDSE arrested over illegal appointment of primary teachers

Itanagar, May 3 (PTI) The Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) of Arunachal police has arrested a former deputy director of school education (DDSE) over alleged illegal appointments of Primary Teachers (PRTs) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Siang district.

"The accused was arrested on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Tajing Saroh about the illegal appointment and after detailed analysis of the documents, interrogation of appointees and other support and technical analysis," SIC (Vigilance) superintendent of police (SP) Anant Mittal said.

A case was officially registered at the SIC (Vigilance) on December 20 last year, he said.

"The arrest was made after meticulous scrutiny of documents, interrogation of suspects, and technical analysis," the police officer said.

The accused is a native of Napit village in East Siang district.

The SIC investigation into the illegal appointments is going on and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail, Mittal added. PTI UPL UPL RG