Former Delhi HC judge Poonam Bamba launches book on Patiala House Complex

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Former Delhi High Court judge Poonam A Bamba on Tuesday released her coffee table book on the Patiala House Complex which houses several courts of the national capital.

The book, 'Patiala House: Palace to Seat of Justice', was launched by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Acting Chief of the Delhi High Court Justice Manmohan and Justice Navin Chawla in the presence of several other dignitaries at an event at the India International Centre.

Speaking at the function, Justice Manmohan said the history of Patiala House Court was worth telling and the book has brought it out.

"Not only is the (Patiala House) building a challenge but also the system that operates with a number of authorities which deal with such a building. It is rather challenging...

"We have a blueprint of reorganisation of Patiala House but the main stumbling block is that it is shown in the master plan as 'social use' rather than 'institutional' and we are trying to get it converted but the planners insist its use is social. They refuse to see the reality which is facing them for the last 50 years," he said.

Justice Bamba, who was appointed as a judge of the high court on March 28, 2022, demitted office on August 31 last year.

Born on September 1, 1961, Justice Bamba completed LLB. in 1983 and LL.M.

in 1988 from Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

After practising as an advocate and working with Securities and Exchange Board of India, Justice Bamba joined Delhi Higher Judicial Service in December 2002.

As a judicial officer, she was posted as District & Sessions Judge in different districts for a period of about five years, including Patiala House Court. PTI ADS SK SK