Former Delhi minister and AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam joins Congress

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from AAP on Friday, saying he wanted to intensify the struggle for social justice.

The Seemapuri MLA joins the Congress, in New Delhi.

Gautam said in a post in Hindi on X, "I am resigning from the membership and all posts of AAP in order to accelerate the struggle for social justice and participation of the Bahujan Samaj in all sectors."

सामाजिक न्याय व सभी क्षेत्रों में बहुजन समाज की हिस्सेदारी तथा भागेदारी के संघर्ष को गतिमान करने के लिए मैं आम आदमी पार्टी के सभी पदों व सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दे रहा हूँ !

जय भीम ! pic.twitter.com/vzwfO8mCHB — (समण) Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) September 6, 2024

Gautam resigned as social welfare minister in October 2022 after he kicked off a political storm over his alleged remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due early next year.