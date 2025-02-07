Former Deputy mayor of Shimla urges govt to consider declaring Himachal as 'drought affected'

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) Former Deputy Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) Tikender Singh Panwar on Friday urged the Himachal government to consider declaring the state as drought-affected, with the prolonged dry spell becoming a cause of concern.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Panwar said, "I urge you to ensure that the necessary protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are implemented so that the looming drought crisis can be addressed proactively." Himachal Pradesh has experienced a 40 per cent deficit during the post-monsoon season, while the rain deficit during the current winter season, from January 1 to February 7, stands at 72 per cent.

Extreme weather events, including both heavy and very low precipitation, will become part of the new normal in the years ahead, the CPI(M) leader said, adding, "We have already witnessed heavy precipitation in 2023, followed by lesser rainfall in 2024." During the post-monsoon period (from October 2024 to February 7, 2025), large parts of the state have experienced a rainfall deficit of more than 90 per cent, the letter pointed out.

It also mentioned that the receding snowline and minimal snowfall have further reduced the water retention capacity of the hills.

"Given this scenario, it is crucial for the state to begin considering the declaration of drought-like conditions, as this will likely develop into a full-fledged drought unless there is regular precipitation before the monsoon arrives in July," he said, calling for preparation to mitigate the challenges of the looming drought.

This situation will disrupt agricultural patterns and severely impact drinking water schemes, most of which are poorly planned and rely on lift-based pumping systems.

The state climatology report released in 2023 highlights that the average temperature in Himachal Pradesh has risen by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over the past century.

The temperature increase has been more pronounced in mountainous regions, where its impact is significantly higher, he said.

Suggesting short-term measures, Panwar said water loss could be reduced from 40-50 percent to 10-15 percent by repairing leakages in pipelines and advocated for ensuring equitable water distribution.

A standardised SOP for water management across the entire state was suggested as a medium-term measure, while long-term measures included redesigning water infrastructure by tapping water at higher altitudes, retaining it within local ecosystems, and mandatory water cycling. PTI BPL ARD ARD